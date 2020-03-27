Positivity on the porch: Auburn teacher photographs families during COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday morning, Cherrelle Smith put on makeup and got dressed up for the first time since people started staying in their homes over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Smith, her husband, Jacob, and her children got ready so they could have their picture taken on their home porch by Mindy DeRosa, a teacher at Seward Elementary School in Auburn who does photography as a hobby. DeRosa recently saw an article through social media about a photographer taking pictures of families at a safe distance while people are staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. DeRosa asked on Facebook if anyone would be interested in having her snap pictures of them from a safe distance.

She soon received a flurry of responses and has since done dozens of photo sessions over the last few days to spread some joy during a time of nationwide isolation and anxiety.

"The thought of being able to do something, bring a little happiness to people, is what sparked this," DeRosa said.

Breaking up her sessions into the morning, afternoon and early evening, DeRosa said Thursday morning she has taken pictures of over 30 families, with 27 set for that day.