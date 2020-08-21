 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Possible COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga County golf course
alert top story
CAYUGA COUNTY

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga County golf course

Drive Thru Covid Clinic

Nurses prepare to test another person during a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Aurelius June 5.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

An individual who was present at a Cayuga County golf course has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday anyone who was at the King Ferry Golf Course between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for a 14-day period after the possible exposure. 

The common symptoms include a scratchy sore throat, headache or fever. If you develop symptoms, you should stay home and contact your doctor for directions on how to be tested. If you're an older resident, have underlying health conditions or a compromised immune system, contact your doctor even if it's a mild illness. 

There was only one new confirmed COVID-19 case over the last four days. The health department reported that a woman in her 70s who lives outside of Auburn tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is complete for the new case. 

The overall total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is up to 164. There are only two active cases, both of whom are in mandatory isolation — a requirement for those who test positive. Twenty-two people are in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with a positive case.

So far, 159 people have been released from mandatory isolation. 

No one is hospitalized in the county, but the health department revealed that one resident was admitted on Saturday, Aug. 15. They were discharged from the hospital on Friday. 

Most of the 164 cases — 124, as of Friday — live outside of Auburn. Thirty-nine Auburn residents have tested positive since mid-March. There was one case involving an out-of-state resident who tested positive while in Cayuga County. 

The health department advised residents to maintain social distancing when indoors and outdoors, and to wear a face covering when you can't maintain social distancing. Social gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. 

Business owners are also encouraged to follow the regulations and deny admittance if guests refuse to comply. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How New York State school districts are reopening for the fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News