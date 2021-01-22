Post office in Cayuga County village suspends some services because of COVID-19

The post office in the Village of Cayuga will have reduced services until further notice because of staffing shortages brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Postal Service announced Friday that the Cayuga Post Office at 6198 Center St. has suspended regular retail operations, commonly known as window service, due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the office’s staff.

Delivery of mail for approximately 660 customers served on Cayuga’s two rural routes will continue.

The post office lobby, which houses about 130 active post office boxes, will remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturdays, but retail services will not be available until further notice.

The postal service said that there is no immediate timetable for return to full services, and that nearby offices for postal retail services like stamp sales, package shipments or money orders include the Union Springs Post Office, 116 Cayuga St., Union Springs, and the Montezuma Post Office, 8109 Route 90, Montezuma.

