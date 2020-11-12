Postal facility at Auburn Hallmark store to close Friday

The United States Postal Service announced Thursday that the postal facility located at MaryAnn’s Hallmark in Auburn will close Friday.

According to a USPS press release, MaryAnn’s Hallmark CPU, at 217 Grant Ave. in the Auburn Plaza, will end its postal operations Friday. The facility provided over the counter services only; no post office boxholders or mail delivery services in Auburn are impacted.

A Contract Postal Unit (CPU) is a supplier-owned or supplier-leased site operated by the supplier, under contract to the Postal Service to provide postal products and services to the public, at US Postal Service prices. No postal employees are impacted by the change.

Postal customers can go to the Auburn Post Office at 1 James St. for full services. Books of stamps are available at no extra charge at retailers including Kinney Drugs, Byrne Dairy, Walmart, Walgreens, Tops Market and BJ’s.

The Postal Service website, www.usps.com, also provides a wide range of stamps and shipping materials through its Postal Store, including free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express supplies, free padded flat-rate envelopes and Military Mail supply kits, containing custom forms, specialized address labels for military addresses and six shipping containers.

