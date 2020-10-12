Potential COVID-19 exposure announced for Onondaga County orchard

Onondaga County officials are warning the public about another potential exposure to COVID-19 at one of the region's most popular agri-tourism attractions.

The county's health department said Monday that a patron who was at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard, 2708 State Route 80, La Fayette, has tested positive. The person was at the orchard from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, and their activities included a tractor-pulled wagon ride.

"Although wearing masks, riders were seated close together which raises the risk of exposure," the health department said in a press release.

Monday's announcement follows a similar alert about potential exposure at Beak and Skiff that was issued on Wednesday. In that case, the health department said five people who were at the orchard from 2:15 to 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, had tested positive. They had also been on a tractor-pulled wagon ride.

The state's COVID-19 restrictions allow for such rides as long people are wearing masks.

In all cases of potential exposure, the health department tells the public to monitor themselves for symptoms if they were at the site during the indicate times. "If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance," it said.

In addition to Beak and Skiff, Onondaga County said there were potential exposures at Nibsy's Pub in Syracuse from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and at the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Syracuse from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3; 1 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5; 1 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6; and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.