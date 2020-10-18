Potential COVID-19 exposure at Auburn convenience store

An employee at an Auburn convenience store tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.

The department notified the public of a potential exposure at Kwik Fill on Genesee Street. The employee who tested positive for the virus worked five shifts in the past two weeks: 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Oct. 8, 6:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Oct. 10, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 and 6 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Customers who were at the store during those five time frames may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, body or muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, you should stay home and contact your doctor. If you are older, have underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised, you should call your doctor even if you're experiencing mild symptoms.

Cayuga County had 24 new COVID-19 cases in three days last week. There are already 51 confirmed cases in October, which is a new high for a monthly total.

