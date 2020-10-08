Potential COVID-19 exposure at Auburn restaurant

The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure after an employee at an Auburn restaurant tested positive for the virus.

The employee at Don Juan Cafe worked from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3. They also worked from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the health department, individuals who were at the restaurant during those periods may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days from their potential exposure date.

Symptoms include a cough, fever, chills, body or muscle aches, a headache, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, sore threat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If you develop any symptoms of the virus, stay home and call your doctor. Older people, those with underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised should call their doctor even if they are experiencing mild symptoms. They are at risk of serious illness if they contract the virus.