Potential COVID-19 exposure at Auburn restaurant
PUBLIC HEALTH

Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 Associated Press

The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure after an employee at an Auburn restaurant tested positive for the virus. 

The employee at Don Juan Cafe worked from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3. They also worked from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday. 

According to the health department, individuals who were at the restaurant during those periods may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days from their potential exposure date. 

Symptoms include a cough, fever, chills, body or muscle aches, a headache, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, sore threat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue. 

If you develop any symptoms of the virus, stay home and call your doctor. Older people, those with underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised should call their doctor even if they are experiencing mild symptoms. They are at risk of serious illness if they contract the virus. 

There have been other potential COVID-19 exposures reported at local businesses and churches over the past seven months. In late September, the health department notified the public of positive case involving an employee at Mesa Grande Taqueria in Auburn. 

With most of the exposures, the health department hasn't revealed whether there were more cases connected to those locations. But in one instance, they announced a potential exposure at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church in Martville. There were multiple cases — at least eight in Cayuga County and 19 overall — in that cluster. 

The county has reported 226 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19?

