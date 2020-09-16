Potential COVID-19 exposure at Auburn Walmart after employee tests positive

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department is advising the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Auburn department store.

An Auburn Walmart employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee worked in and around the electronics department, according to health officials.

Anyone who shopped at Auburn Walmart from 1 to 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms over a 14-day period after the potential exposure. The symptoms include a headache, scratchy or sore throat, or fever.

There haven't been many potential exposures reported at Auburn-area businesses. Three employees at Lowe's in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19 at different times, which led the health department to alert the public.

On Tuesday, the department and the Auburn Enlarged City School District announced that an employee at Owasco Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the contact tracing investigation was ongoing.