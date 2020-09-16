Potential COVID-19 exposure at Auburn Walmart after employee tests positive

The Cayuga County Health Department is advising the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Auburn department store.
An Auburn Walmart employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee worked in and around the electronics department, according to health officials.
Anyone who shopped at Auburn Walmart from 1 to 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms over a 14-day period after the potential exposure. The symptoms include a headache, scratchy or sore throat, or fever.
There haven't been many potential exposures reported at Auburn-area businesses. Three employees at Lowe's in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19 at different times, which led the health department to alert the public.
On Tuesday, the department and the Auburn Enlarged City School District announced that an employee at Owasco Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the contact tracing investigation was ongoing.
As of Monday, Cayuga County had 184 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March. However, only five of those were active cases. So far, 176 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation, which is ordered when an individual tests positive for the virus.
Most of the county's COVID-19 cases involve town residents, with 140 of the 184 people living outside of Auburn. There are 43 Auburn residents and one out-of-state resident who have tested positive for the virus.
A majority of cases (94) are male, with 90 cases among women. There have been 102 cases under age 40, which comprise 55% of the county's cases.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.