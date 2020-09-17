Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga County church

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A potential COVID-19 exposure has been reported at a Cayuga County church.

The Cayuga County Health Department said a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 attended two worship services on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church in Martville. The individual was also at the church on Monday, Sept. 14.

The department advised residents who attended the services or were at the church on Monday that they may have been exposed to the virus. They should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their potential exposure.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, a cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If symptoms develop, stay home and call your doctor. Older patients, individuals with chronic medical conditions or those with compromised immune systems should call their doctor even if the illness is mild.