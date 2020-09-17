 Skip to main content
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga County church
PUBLIC HEALTH

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

A potential COVID-19 exposure has been reported at a Cayuga County church. 

The Cayuga County Health Department said a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 attended two worship services on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church in Martville. The individual was also at the church on Monday, Sept. 14. 

The department advised residents who attended the services or were at the church on Monday that they may have been exposed to the virus. They should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their potential exposure. 

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, a cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. 

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If symptoms develop, stay home and call your doctor. Older patients, individuals with chronic medical conditions or those with compromised immune systems should call their doctor even if the illness is mild.

It's the second potential COVID-19 exposure reported by the Cayuga County Health Department this week. On Wednesday, the department said an employee at Walmart in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. Individuals who were in the store from 1 to 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, are advised to monitor their symptoms for two weeks after the potential exposure. 

As of Monday, Cayuga County has 184 confirmed COVID-19 cases this year. Five are active cases. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19?

