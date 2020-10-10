Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga Nation gaming facility

A guest who was recently at the Cayuga Nation's Lakeside Entertainment gaming facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Saturday that the individual was at the gaming facility in Union Springs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

According to the department, members of the public who were at the facility during that four-hour period should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their potential exposure to the virus.

There are numerous symptoms of the virus, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Some people who contracted the virus reported that they had congestion or a runny nose, a sore throat, the loss of their sense of smell or taste, body and muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you experience any symptoms of the virus, stay home and call your doctor. For older residents, those with underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised, they are advised to call their doctor even if they have mild symptoms.