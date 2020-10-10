 Skip to main content
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga Nation gaming facility
CAYUGA COUNTY

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Cayuga Nation gaming facility

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

A guest who was recently at the Cayuga Nation's Lakeside Entertainment gaming facility has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Cayuga County Health Department said Saturday that the individual was at the gaming facility in Union Springs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. 

According to the department, members of the public who were at the facility during that four-hour period should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their potential exposure to the virus. 

There are numerous symptoms of the virus, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Some people who contracted the virus reported that they had congestion or a runny nose, a sore throat, the loss of their sense of smell or taste, body and muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. 

If you experience any symptoms of the virus, stay home and call your doctor. For older residents, those with underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised, they are advised to call their doctor even if they have mild symptoms. 

There has been a growing number of potential exposures at public locations in Cayuga County over the last several weeks. The health department revealed Thursday that an employee at Don Juan Cafe in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19. Other potential exposures have been reported at churches and local restaurants. 

As of Friday, Cayuga County has 235 confirmed cases of the virus since mid-March. There were nine new cases this week and the county's fourth COVID-19 death. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

