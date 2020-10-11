Potential COVID-19 exposure at four Auburn-area businesses; Cayuga Nation cleans gaming center

A customer who visited four Auburn-area businesses on Friday and Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Sunday that the person was at Wegmans from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Friday and visited three businesses on Saturday: Prison City Pub & Brewery from 1:30 to 2 p.m., Kohl's in Aurelius from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and Dick's Sporting Goods from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
Because they may have been exposed to COVID-19, the health department is advising members of the public who were at these businesses during those time frames to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days. Symptoms could appear two to 14 days after exposure.
There have been many reported symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of smell or taste, sore throat, congestion or running nose, headache, body or muscle aches, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
If you develop symptoms, stay home and call your doctor. Older residents, those with underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised should call their doctor even if they have mild symptoms.
It's the third potential exposure reported by the health department this week. On Thursday, the agency announced that an employee at Don Juan Cafe in Auburn tested positive for the virus. Two days later, the county said there was a potential exposure at Lakeside Entertainment, the Cayuga Nation's gaming facility in Union Springs.
The Cayuga Nation issued a statement on Monday saying that it had not been contacted by county officials about the potential exposure, but "the Nation has undertaken an independent effort to advise guests and employees in the facility during the relevant time period that they should monitor themselves for symptoms."
The nation also closed the gaming center Monday to do an additional deep cleaning, with plans to reopen Tuesday. "All machines and other surfaces were disinfected and a commercial vendor disinfected the air using an antimicrobial fog under a protocol designed to kill all germs, viruses, and bacteria, including the novel coronavirus."
There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. The county has 235 confirmed cases since mid-March, including 59 in September and the first nine days of October.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
