Potential COVID-19 exposure at four Auburn-area businesses

A customer who visited four Auburn-area businesses on Friday and Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Sunday that the person was at Wegmans from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Friday and visited three businesses on Saturday: Prison City Pub & Brewery from 1:30 to 2 p.m., Kohl's in Aurelius from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and Dick's Sporting Goods from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Because they may have been exposed to COVID-19, the health department is advising members of the public who were at these businesses during those time frames to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days. Symptoms could appear two to 14 days after exposure.

There have been many reported symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of smell or taste, sore throat, congestion or running nose, headache, body or muscle aches, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

If you develop symptoms, stay home and call your doctor. Older residents, those with underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised should call their doctor even if they have mild symptoms.