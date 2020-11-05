Potential COVID-19 exposure at wedding venue in Cayuga County

An individual who attended a wedding at a Cayuga County venue has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the local health department.

The wedding was held Oct. 24 at Old Hickory Farm in Cato. The Cayuga County Health Department received notification that a guest at the event has COVID-19. They were infectious at the time of the event, the department said.

Anyone who attended the wedding may have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their potential exposure.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body or muscle aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, a headache or loss of smell or taste.

If symptoms develop, you should stay home and call your doctor. If you are an older resident, have underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised, you should call your doctor even if you have mild symptoms.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Cayuga County. The health department released new data that showed a 152% increase in the total number of confirmed cases since early September.