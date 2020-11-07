Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Cayuga County gas station

People may have been exposed to COVID-19 recently at a gas station in Fair Haven.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Saturday said that an employee at Bayside Gas Station at 537 Main St. has tested positive and had been working from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, and from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

Members of the public who were at the business during these times may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.

The symptoms of COVID-19 vary, but can include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, congestion, fatigue, headache, loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you develop symptoms of the virus, you should stay home and call your doctor. If you are an older resident, have chronic medical conditions or are immunocompromised, you should contact your doctor even if you're experiencing mild symptoms.