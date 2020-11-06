Potential COVID-19 exposures reported at four Cayuga County sites

Potential COVID-19 exposures have been reported at four Cayuga County establishments by the Cayuga County Health Department.

A Friday afternoon news release from the department said the public should be aware of the following potential exposure windows and sites:

• Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St, Auburn, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

• Falcon Sportsman’s Club Inc., Turnpike Road, Sennett, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

• Simple Roast Coffee Co., 360 Grant Ave. Road, Sennett, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27; Wednesday, Oct. 28; Friday, Oct. 30; Sunday, Nov. 1; and Monday, Nov. 2.

• Aurora Inn, 391 Main St., Aurora, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The department said people who may have been at those places during those time windows should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms can appear from two to 14 days from exposure.

The symptoms of COVID-19 vary, but can include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, congestion, fatigue, headache, loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you develop symptoms of the virus, you should stay home and call your doctor. If you are an older resident, have chronic medical conditions or are immunocompromised, you should contact your doctor even if you're experiencing mild symptoms.