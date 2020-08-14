Potential COVID-19 exposures reported at four Onondaga County churches

The Onondaga County Health Department on Friday said that four people who attended services at local churches have tested positive for COVID-19. The potential exposures occurred at the following services:
• First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church, 3875 Warners Road, Syracuse, Sunday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. service and noon service. The individual attending service was not wearing a mask.
• St. Patrick’s Church, 216 North Lowell Ave., Syracuse, Saturday, Aug. 8, 4 p.m. The person was not wearing a mask.
• Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 2656 Warner Road, Warners, Sunday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m. service. The person attending service was not wearing a mask.
• Herald of Joy Evangelical Church, 3994 Split Rock Road, Camillus, Sunday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. The individual attending service was wearing a mask.
The health department said that it is in the process of identifying all close contacts of the individuals and notifying them. Members of the public who attended the services listed may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of the service.
If symptoms do develop, people are advised stay home and contact a doctor for further guidance. The elderly and those with underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised should call a doctor early even if the illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.
Anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by calling their health care provider or visiting the drive-thru clinic at Syracuse Community Health Center.
With more faith communities reopening for in-person services, the health department said it is important that leadership stays up to date with all guidance to reduce the risk of exposures to COVID-19 and that it is critical that congregants are asked to stay home if they are sick. Attendees of services must be required to wear face coverings at all times and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.