 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Potential COVID-19 exposures reported at two sites in Cayuga County
alert top story
CAYUGA COUNTY | COVID-19

Potential COVID-19 exposures reported at two sites in Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

Potential COVID-19 exposures have been reported at a church and restaurant in Cayuga County. 

The Cayuga County Health Department said Thursday that a congregant at Scipio Community Church has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual attended the church's worship service from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 11. 

Customers at Burger Shack & More in Locke may have been exposed to the virus. The health department revealed that an employee at the restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The employee worked from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. 

Those who were in attendance at the church and anyone who was at the restaurant during the two-hour periods on Oct. 15-16 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. The symptoms vary, but can include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, congestion, fatigue, headache, loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. 

If you develop symptoms of the virus, you should stay home and call your doctor. If you are an older resident, have chronic medical conditions or are immunocompromised, you should contact your doctor even if you're experiencing mild symptoms. 

There has been an increased number of confirmed cases in Cayuga County, especially in the southern part of the county. An outbreak south of Auburn has affected Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia and the Southern Cayuga school district. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 51st Senate District debate -- Barber vs. Oberacker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News