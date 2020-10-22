Potential COVID-19 exposures reported at two sites in Cayuga County

Potential COVID-19 exposures have been reported at a church and restaurant in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Thursday that a congregant at Scipio Community Church has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual attended the church's worship service from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 11.

Customers at Burger Shack & More in Locke may have been exposed to the virus. The health department revealed that an employee at the restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The employee worked from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Those who were in attendance at the church and anyone who was at the restaurant during the two-hour periods on Oct. 15-16 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. The symptoms vary, but can include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, congestion, fatigue, headache, loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

If you develop symptoms of the virus, you should stay home and call your doctor. If you are an older resident, have chronic medical conditions or are immunocompromised, you should contact your doctor even if you're experiencing mild symptoms.

There has been an increased number of confirmed cases in Cayuga County, especially in the southern part of the county. An outbreak south of Auburn has affected Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia and the Southern Cayuga school district.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.