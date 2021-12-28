Potential solution to Auburn bar dispute moves forward at ZBA

A potential solution to a dispute between an Auburn bar owner and neighboring residents moved forward at the Monday meeting of the city's zoning board of appeals.

The board voted that night to approve a use variance allowing the property at 118 Osborne St. to become a new, larger parking lot for O'Toole's Tavern. Attorney Sam Giacona, representing O'Toole's owner John "Jack" Voorhees, told the board his client has an agreement in place to purchase the property from its current owner, Patricia Cameron, if the parking lot is approved.

Voorhees currently leases the property at 108 Osborne, which is owned by the city, as customer parking. However, the lot has been "a source of mayhem," neighbor James Udall told the city's Nuisance Abatement Committee this summer. Udall and other residents say O'Toole's customers regularly litter, leave the lot drunk and damage neighboring property.

At the meeting, Udall said he's "ecstatically in favor" of the board approving the variance for that reason. He also noted that only four cars can fit into the current lot, leading O'Toole's customers to park in the lot of McLoughlin Glass Co. at 107 Osborne and along the street. That creates a traffic hazard, Udall said, due to the busy street's narrow width and curvature.

"Containing all of this in a larger space is a good idea," he said. "It would get a lot of cars off of Osborne Street."

At first the board appeared to oppose approving the variance, which was initially denied by the city's Code Enforcement Office. Board member Richard Tamburrino told Giacona that his client's application lacked the required State Environmental Quality Review and documentation showing that the variance's denial would have a negative financial impact on O'Toole's.

However, Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland conveyed to the board the unique context for the application, asking members to "step outside your comfort zone." To that end, Garland read a letter from the Nuisance Abatement Committee endorsing the variance. He also said there's a "high degree of uncertainty" the city of Auburn will continue to lease 108 Osborne to Voorhees due to the city's desire for greater control of the property, which contains a sewer main. The city has leased the property to the bar owner at a rate of $200 a year since 1995.

Losing that property, Garland explained to the board, could have a negative financial impact on O'Toole's in two ways. Not only would it lose the four parking spaces themselves, but their loss could affect the bar's standing with the state Liquor Authority, which requires licensees to "maintain command and control" of their parking areas, Garland said.

"It implicates the license holder's ability to serve alcohol, ultimately, and that's the whole shebang," he said. "That is all of the money."

Heeding Garland's words, the board guided Giacona through the SEQR before voting on the variance. Some members expressed concern that the problems of the current parking lot would simply migrate to the new one. But the majority approved the variance, citing the reduction of traffic on Osborne Street and other benefits to the bar and neighboring residents.

The new parking lot will now proceed to the city's planning board for site plan approval.

