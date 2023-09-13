AUBURN — While the poverty was simulated, the people's reactions to the difficulties they faced were real.

That's what Kathryn Dennis, executive director of the United Way of Cayuga County, said after a Community Action Poverty Simulation held Wednesday morning at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn. She and about 70 others with local social services organizations participated in the simulation, pretending to be people in poverty. They cycled through stations representing their workplace, home and bank, with limited resources at their disposal and volunteers pretending to be bosses, police officers and bankers guiding or, sometimes, reprimanding them.

Dennis told The Citizen after the event that the experience could be jarring. At one point she was late for "work," and was chastised.

"It made me feel bad. It was a simulation, but I felt like I was getting yelled at," Dennis said. "I genuinely said, 'Sorry.' It was really strange, and two late arrivals at work and you're fired. You feel bad."

Following the simulation, participants gathered in a large circle for a discussion. Sharing their experiences that morning, many emphasized the importance of empathizing with their clients.

Amy Mahunik, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the Auburn Enlarged City School District, said many faculty and staff have not experienced the same level of poverty as some of their students. But the district has held professional development training about empathy and challenges facing economically disadvantaged students, who comprise 60% of Auburn's student body.

Michelle Milewski, a marketing specialist for Cayuga Centers, said it was interesting to see how many participants were getting frustrated "within the first 10 minutes of the exercise."

The difficulties in the simulation are realities that people in the community face regularly, Milewski continued.

Sydney Stull, a marketing and campaign assistant with United Way, told The Citizen after the event that her role in the simulation was a child whose father was in jail and whose mother wasn't around. While in the station representing her school, Stull found herself wanting to help the person pretending to be her older sibling. Stull said it was surprising to see poverty from the perspective of a child.

April Miles, president and CEO of East Hill Medical Center in Auburn, said many of the center's employees were at the event, as they often help people in poverty.

"We want to find ways to help, and it's not just about offering medical care," she said. "It's looking at the whole person. So we think bringing people together and having us experience portions of it on a small level allows us to remember so that when we have a patient in front of us, we can also think about all the other services they can be getting and help to connect them to those services."

Miles, who had the role of a single mother trying to find a job while her son was also looking for one, said the event was educational for her as an employer as well.

"When we're looking at our own employees, some of them are experiencing these same things that we looked at today," she said, citing the need for flexibility in supporting them.

The poverty simulation was planned by the community center, United Way, East Hill and Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca.

Gallery: Auburn event helps participants better understand people living in poverty