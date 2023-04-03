The Auburn Fire Department and New York State Electric and Gas are responding to an underground power line fire on South Street near City Hall Monday morning.

Power has been shut off in downtown Auburn stretching from Genesee Street near the former Hunter Dinerant to the Cayuga County Office Building. A few blocks on North and South streets are also affected, according to Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason.

As of 12:15 p.m., NYSEG says more than 1,100 city customers are without power.

City Hall is closed for the remainder of the day due to the fire and outage. Employees have been sent home, Mason said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.