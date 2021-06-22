Power restored to most Cayuga County customers after Monday storms

After severe weather knocked out power to more than 400 customers in northern Cayuga County on Monday afternoon, service is back for all but about 60 properties on Tuesday morning.

Rochester Gas & Electric reported 57 outages as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, affecting customers in the towns of Cato, Conquest and Sterling.

New York State Gas & Electric reported another 9 outages in the southern Cayuga County town of Locke.

Both utilities estimated restoring service to the properties still affected before Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday we reported:

A line of thunderstorms that came through the area late Monday afternoon knocked out power to over 400 residences in northern Cayuga County.

As of 10 p.m. NYSEG and RG&E crews were working on restoring power, with about 140 residences in Conquest and 30 in Cato still without electricity.

According to NYSEG and RG&E, at about 6 p.m., 409 residences in the town of Conquest, seven in the town of Montezuma, 32 in the town of Cato and one each in the towns of Scipio, Sennett and Aurelius lost electricity.

