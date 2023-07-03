AURORA — As if in response to prayerful entreaties of officiating clergy, dark clouds parted and rains tapered off just in time for a lakeside community’s annual blessing of its recreational fleet over the weekend, allowing the event to proceed as planned.

Aurora’s Blessing of the Boats, now in its 21st year, featured special prayers from a Catholic priest and a Presbyterian minister, a live Dixieland band, and enough food cooked on site to feed more than the 200 people in attendance, on a hill that gently slopes down to the east bank of Cayuga Lake from the brick exterior of St. Patrick’s Church.

“The reason we are here is because of the lake, which sustains the community,” said event organizer John Miller. “It is who we are. And if you grew up like we did in Aurora, you respected the lake and didn’t fool around on the water. There is a culture of safety and awareness.”

Even so, community members acknowledge that rains, waves and winds can make boating plans go awry, and so as in many marine communities, neighbors gather each year for the blessing.

Dressed in formal ecclesiastical garb, the Rev. William Morby of St. Patrick’s and the Rev. Dr. Barb Blom of the United Ministry of Aurora Presbyterian took turns reading prayers and scripture geared toward the day’s purpose, standing beneath a tent pitched beside the church’s small dock.

“Suddenly a violent storm came up on the sea,” Blom said, reciting Matthew 8:24, which relates how Jesus’ disciples expressed great fear to him while on the water. “And then he got up, rebuked the winds of the sea, and there was a great calm.”

A runabout, a sailboat and a catamaran were among a half-dozen vessels bobbing on the waters of the lake as a storm-fueled chop subsided, along with a paddleboard manned by blessing co-founder Steve Zabriskie, as Morby intoned a prayer.

“Turn aside every unfavorable wind from these boats and by your power, calm the waters around them,” Morby said, raising his hand forward. “Let those who sail in this water realize their just desires and arrive safely in the harbor.”

Solemnity then gave way to shared jubilation, as giggling children, their parents and elders alike bellied up to food tables behind which burgers and hot dogs sizzled. A crew of teen boys had toted folding tables and chairs from the hill to the safety of the church basement before the weather began to improve, then carried them back to the lawn, for the outdoor convenience of feasting celebrants.

Among those volunteers was Silas Warren-MacCormick, 16, who said he was pleased his efforts were for a good cause.

“This is really important to me,” the teen said, as behind him a toddler danced with her mother to the rhythms of the Lock 52 Jazz Band. “Being a small town in Aurora with a lot of tourist traffic we rarely get a chance to come together as a community, and the blessing of boats is an opportunity to do that.”

Warren-MacCormick and others present noted the importance of the event’s fundraising function. Food, champagne, beer and wine were free. But volunteers made their way through the crowds, hawking raffle tickets to benefit local charities.

Prizes included a $1,500 spa day at Inns of Aurora, a Wells Golf Course membership and a sunset cruise from Bianconi Tours.

The change in weather for the event made for some lively discussion among attendees, one crediting the statue of Minerva at Wells College as the rain-chaser.

Co-organizer Mike Miller, John Miller’s son, said he ducked into the St. Patrick’s sanctuary during the event’s set up.

“I went up before the altar before the event started, and prayed for good weather,” Miller said. “Prayers were answered.”