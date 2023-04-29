AUBURN — A tax levy increase over 2% is part of the preliminary 2023-24 Auburn city budget ahead of a planned approval in early June.

The Auburn City Council got the latest version of the budget during a presentation from Comptroller Rachel Jacobs at its meeting Thursday night, involving a tax levy bump of 2.22%, or approximately $283,000.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said at an early budget presentation on April 6 he anticipated a "tough year" ahead, and the city has been refining the spending plan in recent weeks. That includes councilors giving input at a meeting last week. A hearing where the public will be able to comment is set for May 18, while the budget adoption is slated for June 1.

Before Jacobs gave her presentation Thursday, Dygert thanked the city's department heads, saying they "continue to work through and try to trim up their budget to the extent that they can and still maintain services." He added the city is waiting for the state to release its updated budget. That could come as soon as next week.

The slides from Jacobs' presentation said the 2023-24 general fund is currently $44,991,485. Jacobs noted that amount is a .33% drop over the 2023 revised budget, which is a change from the proposed general fund from April 6. That number was $45,487,473, with a 4%, or $1.7 million, boost over the 2023 revised budget.

Jacobs added the preliminary 2023-24 budget has a gap of around $1.9 million, which could be closed by use of the city's fund balance or with revenue or expenditure adjustments. Fund gaps mentioned by Jacobs include an approximately $289,000 gap for the sewer fund and the combined solid waste fund's gap of around $93,000, but those can be closed through fund balance.

Council input from last week's meeting was also integrated into the latest version of the budget. A city program started in May 2021 to allow for two hours of free on-street in downtown Auburn is set to end under the 2023-24 budget, with suggestions from the councilors included.

The current on-street parking rate of 25 cents per every 15 minutes, or $1 an hour, would remain intact, along with the current paid parking times of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Once every quarter, parking violators will receive a courtesy ticket educating them about a first violation instead of a ticket that carries a fine, coming to four courtesy tickets a year. The current two hours of free parking at the city's parking garage will continue.

Jacobs also said the summer camp and summer recreation programs mentioned by councilors last week "will be done through alternate means, using existing budgets, so they were not added as specific line items in here."

After Jacobs' presentation, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said the budget is "indicative of what municipal governments deal with, the dysfunction in Albany, across the board." He criticized the state for not releasing an updated budget and noted that Aid and Incentive to Municipalities funding, which is unrestricted state aid that cities and some towns and villages receive, has not been increased in 16 years.

"I think what's being presented is our best effort as an organization, with what we've got to deal with," he said.