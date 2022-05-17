 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
BUFFALO SHOOTING

President Biden gives coin to son of Auburn man killed in mass shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the victims of Saturday's shooting at a memorial across the street from the TOPS Market in Buffalo Tuesday.

 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Family members of the Auburn man killed in Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo met with President Biden on Tuesday during his visit to the city.

Andre Mackniel, 53, was among the 10 people murdered at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on Saturday. He was at the store purchasing a birthday cake for Andre Jr., who goes by the name AJ. Mackniel and his fiancee, Tracey Maciulewicz, traveled to Buffalo for the weekend to be with family for AJ's third birthday.

Lynda Elliott, 15, niece of victim Andre Mackniel, attended Biden's visit with victims' family members with AJ.

Elliott's nephew was eager to meet the president, who hugged him and handed him a coin.

Elliott said AJ was so protective of the coin Biden gave him that he even passed up hugs out of fear someone would take it away.

Asked if the gesture and the president's visit meant something, Elliott said, "It did, to all of us."

The Mackniel family was also comforted Tuesday by Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries, one of the first to arrive at the Tops Markets after the shooting, leading a prayer circle with employees on Riley Street behind the supermarket.

People are also reading…

Mackniel was one of 10 people killed in the shooting in Saturday. All were Black. The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, has a history of posting racist beliefs online, including a 180-page manifesto that embraces the "great replacement" theory. He drove more than three hours from Broome County to target the supermarket, which is located in a heavily Black part of Buffalo.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance to mark opening of new London subway line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News