President Biden gives coin to son of Auburn man killed in mass shooting

The Citizen and Buffalo News staff
Family members of the Auburn man killed in Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo met with President Biden on Tuesday during his visit to the city.
Andre Mackniel, 53, was among the 10 people murdered at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on Saturday. He was at the store purchasing a birthday cake for Andre Jr., who goes by the name AJ. Mackniel and his fiancee, Tracey Maciulewicz, traveled to Buffalo for the weekend to be with family for AJ's third birthday.
Lynda Elliott, 15, niece of victim Andre Mackniel, attended Biden's visit with victims' family members with AJ.
Elliott's nephew was eager to meet the president, who hugged him and handed him a coin.
Elliott said AJ was so protective of the coin Biden gave him that he even passed up hugs out of fear someone would take it away.
Asked if the gesture and the president's visit meant something, Elliott said, "It did, to all of us."
The Mackniel family was also comforted Tuesday by Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries, one of the first to arrive at the Tops Markets after the shooting, leading a prayer circle with employees on Riley Street behind the supermarket.
Mackniel was one of 10 people killed in the shooting in Saturday. All were Black. The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, has a history of posting racist beliefs online, including a 180-page manifesto that embraces the "great replacement" theory. He drove more than three hours from Broome County to target the supermarket, which is located in a heavily Black part of Buffalo.
Photos: President Biden, first lady visit Buffalo
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden place flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of the shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Residents hold signs for the president and first lady to see as they arrive at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Security is in place at the Tops on Jefferson in preparation for a visit from President Biden and the first lady.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Law enforcement check the memorials left at the scene.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disembark from Air Force One at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
President Biden gestures as he and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand place flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting Tuesday at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo where a racist gunman murdered 10 people and wounded three others on Saturday.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit with officials, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Sen. Charles Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand during a visit Tuesday to the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
First lady Jill Biden listens as President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden listens as Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown walks to speak at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
People listen as President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a community memorial site in front of Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a makeshift memorial outside of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Visiting the scene of the recent mass shooting crime scene, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill visited a community memorial site in front of Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Air Force One touches down at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Gov. Kathy Hochul greets Mayor Byron Brown as the president and first lady arrive on Air Force One at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sit in their vehicle after disembarking from Air Force One at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
President Biden talks with Congressman Brian Higgins at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
First lady Jill Biden walks to her car after disembarking from Air Force One at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
