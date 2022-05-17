President Biden gives coin to son of Auburn man killed in mass shooting

Family members of the Auburn man killed in Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo met with President Biden on Tuesday during his visit to the city.

Andre Mackniel, 53, was among the 10 people murdered at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on Saturday. He was at the store purchasing a birthday cake for Andre Jr., who goes by the name AJ. Mackniel and his fiancee, Tracey Maciulewicz, traveled to Buffalo for the weekend to be with family for AJ's third birthday.

Lynda Elliott, 15, niece of victim Andre Mackniel, attended Biden's visit with victims' family members with AJ.

Elliott's nephew was eager to meet the president, who hugged him and handed him a coin.

Elliott said AJ was so protective of the coin Biden gave him that he even passed up hugs out of fear someone would take it away.

Asked if the gesture and the president's visit meant something, Elliott said, "It did, to all of us."

GoFundMe launched for family of Auburn man killed in Buffalo shooting A GoFundMe has been launched to support the fiancée and 3-year-old son of the Auburn man who was murdered during Saturday's racist mass shooti…

The Mackniel family was also comforted Tuesday by Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries, one of the first to arrive at the Tops Markets after the shooting, leading a prayer circle with employees on Riley Street behind the supermarket.

Mackniel was one of 10 people killed in the shooting in Saturday. All were Black. The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, has a history of posting racist beliefs online, including a 180-page manifesto that embraces the "great replacement" theory. He drove more than three hours from Broome County to target the supermarket, which is located in a heavily Black part of Buffalo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0