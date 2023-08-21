The New York State Fair, much like the "Fast & Furious" series, is about family.

There will be plenty for adults during the 13-day fair, which begins Wednesday. But Sean Hennessey, interim director of the state fair, told The Citizen that they wanted to focus on youth entertainment this year.

The fair hopes to achieve that with a few additions to the entertainment lineup. Dinosaur Expedition will feature more than 60 life-like dinosaurs in the Expo Center during the fair's 13-day run. "Peppa Pig Live!" is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Chevy Court. A Disney-themed costume party will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Chevy Court.

The three events could be massive draws for families with young children. In 2016, the fair hosted a "Paw Patrol" road tour during its final weekend. It was a huge success and helped the fair break an all-time attendance record.

When scheduling those events, Hennessey said they sought to make it easier for families to attend.

"Weekends are family time," he said.

Like the concerts during the fair, the dinosaur exhibit, Disney costume party and Peppa Pig show are free with fair admission. Admission costs $6 for adults and is free for fairgoers ages 65 and older or 12 and younger.

In an interview with The Citizen, Hennessey also addressed other fair-related topics, from new things at the fair to what's happening with vendors.

What's new?

Hennessey highlighted some new grounds entertainers, namely Lady Houdini and Rocket Robot, who will be at the fair this year.

Voice of the Farmer will be at the state fair, with nearly 40 raised beds featuring crops that can be found across New York. The fair partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension to showcase the crops, according to Hennessey.

A regional stage with acts from across the state will be part of the entertainment lineup. Hennessey said they contacted musicians in different regions of the state, including the Mohawk Valley and western New York, to perform at the fair.

While it's not a new event, the Talent Showcase returns this year for the first time since 2019.

A year after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a nearly $35 million plan for additional fair improvements, the first two projects have been completed. There is a new goat pavilion and Cheyenne Street upgrades. The street was paved last week.

Vendors

Alice Maggiore, the fair's spokesperson, said one of the questions she gets the most is whether Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Gianelli Sausage will return to the fair.

After the fair was canceled in 2020, Dinosaur and Gianelli pulled out when the fair returned the following year, citing staffing issues. Dinosaur and Gianelli partnered to run a popular stand at Chevy Court.

Hennessey revealed that he spoke to Dinosaur and Gianelli in 2022 about a return to the fair, but he said staffing remains a concern.

Overall, about 90% of the fair's vendors are returning this year.

"People want to see the old tried and true," Hennessey said. "But they want to have new experiences as well. They'll get that here at the New York State Fair."

Music

As it does every year, the fair aims to have a diverse entertainment lineup. There are two main music stages — Chevy Court, near the main gate, and Suburban Park, which is on the west end of the fairgrounds.

The Chevy Court acts include opening day performers Chubby Checker (1 p.m.) and Salt-N-Pepa (6 p.m.). Lee Greenwood, Bret Michaels and The Fray are among the other Chevy Court performers.

At Suburban Park, the acts range from Ludacris and Lainey Wilson to REO Speedwagon and Theory of a Deadman. The full concert schedule can be found on the fair's website, nysfair.ny.gov.

"It's going to be a great year in terms of artist expression," Hennessey said.

Smoking

After the fair changed its smoking policy in 2022, it received an update ahead of this year's fair.

The designated smoking areas that were established last year have been removed outside of select gates at the fairgrounds. Now, if you want to smoke, you must leave the fair to access one of the designated areas. You will be allowed to reenter the fair.

'Quality vs. quantity'

Before COVID, the fair set all-time attendance records four years in a row. When that streak began, there was an annual pursuit of a new mark.

But the fair's approach is different. Yes, they want people to come. However, there is an emphasis on quality over quantity.

As COVID fears subside, Hennessey thinks people are more comfortable being in places like the fairgrounds and attending large events.

Does that mean he is predicting a record-breaking year for the fair? Nope. He reiterated the quality-versus-quantity message.

The fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 23, and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. Gates open at 9 a.m. daily, while buildings open at 10 a.m. every day.