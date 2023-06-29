David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Vicki Lewis knows an actor-friendly environment when she sees one.

A familiar face from TV shows like "NewsRadio" and a familiar voice from movies like "Finding Nemo," Lewis will portray the Witch in The Rev Theatre Company's production of "Into the Woods" in July.

Speaking to The Citizen during a break from rehearsal, Lewis said audiences will see an unpredictable production of Stephen Sondheim's hit 1987 musical at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco.

"We're being allowed and encouraged to bring our own quirky selves to it. I don't feel like we're being put in places other productions put people," she said Tuesday. "They've hired so many talented, individualistic people who are so uniquely gifted, and are encouraging us to use those skills. There's a uniqueness to it because of that. I feel absolutely free to be insanely hilarious and also heartbroken."

Still, Lewis continued, The Rev Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock is directing a production that honors Sondheim's music and lyrics. Based on several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, "Into the Woods" follows a Baker and his Wife as they try to begin a family, only to be cursed by the Witch. Characters come from tales like "Little Red Riding Hood," "Jack and the Beanstalk," "Rapunzel" and more.

Lewis, who has performed extensively on Broadway ("Anastasia," "Chicago," "Damn Yankees"), portrayed the Baker's Wife in a Sacramento production of "Into the Woods" in 2009. She's always wanted to play the Witch, she said, but believes she wasn't quite old enough for the role until recently. Meryl Streep portrayed the character in the 2014 Disney movie adaptation of the musical.

"Vocally, it has a lot of comedy in it. I rarely get cast to do a drama and a musical, usually it's something comedic. But here I get both worlds," Lewis said. "I'm having an incredible time doing it."

The Rev's production will feature 22 performers in the ensemble and as understudies, 14 of whom have previously appeared on the Owasco stage. Lewis praised them and the Rev for their commitment to professional theater that pushes boundaries, as the company educates youth at schools across New York and develops new musicals in addition to producing shows at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

"To teach, to give back, to honor theater in a true sense — this is a great facility," she said. "It's run beautifully (and) a gorgeous space with a lot of integrity."

If you go WHAT: The Rev Theatre Company presents "Into the Woods" WHEN: Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5; continues through July 25 WHERE: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Route 38A, Owasco COST: General admission tickets $62-$74, student rush tickets $20 (available 15 minutes before performances); group rate, "pay what you will" and "$40 under 40" options also available INFO: Visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785