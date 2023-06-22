AUBURN — An Auburn motel that was condemned last year over a multitude of code violations is open after several of them were addressed, but the city nuisance committee will still monitor the property in the wake of several emergency services calls.

The Grant Motel, at 255 Grant Ave., was discussed during a city Nuisance Abatement Committee meeting Wednesday morning. The motel, which has long been one of several housing options the Cayuga County Department of Social Services has used for people facing homelessness, was condemned in late January 2022.

Auburn city officials said the majority of the rooms in the building lacked safe heating and many did not have hot water, along with a "significant list of other code violations of varying severities," City Manager Jeff Dygert said at the time.

Over the last year the motel has undergone a series of renovations addressing concerns from the city Code Enforcement Office, with the building accepting customers again.

At Wednesday's committee meeting, 255 Grant Ave. was one of several addresses discussed that have been subject to neighborhood complaints. Auburn Police Department Sgt. James Smith, who was at the meeting in place of Auburn Police Chief James Slayton, said there have been 22 service calls for the property "in the last month."

Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz said the fire department had five service calls at that address since the last meeting. Fritz said the calls were "all kind of indicative of the occupants that are being housed there."

Dygert said there were a handful of outstanding code issues that were being worked through, adding "I believe they were exterior violations that we were waiting on good weather for."

Code Enforcement Director Brian Hicks, who attended the meeting, said "they are in the process." Dygert said the motel's prior code enforcement issues "are mostly addressed."

"Due to the nature of folks being housed there, it's going to continue to be a strain on our emergency services," Dygert said.

He said the motel was going to be on the committee's list of properties to be monitored this month, and asked the other committee members how they felt about "keeping it on our list to keep an eye on or removing it." Fritz suggested keeping the motel on the list "a little longer." The committee said the motel will stay on its list through the end of the year.

Mitul Patel, son of the motel owner Chandrika Patel, who had communicated with the city last year, said he understands some aspects of the building's exterior, such as painting, need to be addressed but the interior work has been addressed and people are back in the building.