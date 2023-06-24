AUBURN — With around 100 people in attendance at a LGBTQIA+ Pride rally in Auburn Saturday, Linda Webster said she has spoken at such events several times. "But this is the first time I've felt afraid," she said, for her safety and the safety of children.

Webster, mother of a transgender son, artist Blake Chamberlain, and a volunteer at local youth program Pride House, addressed the crowd at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center. She referenced laws and rulings centering on transgender's people access to public restrooms, book banning, health care restrictions for children and more.

"It's going to be tough leading up to the election next year. LGBTQ+ people are the new rallying cry for political pundits. It's almost like they're realizing that LGBTQ+ have been living, working, using the restrooms, getting health care and paying taxes in our communities the whole time," Webster said. "The horror. Yes, it's true. It must be exhausting to have to find non-problems to fix."

She added that she feels misinformation online related to LGBTQ+ people is assisting in prompting policy changes negatively impacting members of that community.

"Laws are being passed every week to address problems that never existed in the first place. Please, don't let these bullies confuse you or make you question your own experiences. Don't let anyone cause you to stop growing and expressing yourself freely," Webster said.

Adding that she sympathizes with "the families who have had to relocate just so their child can get health care" and lamenting how "this culture war" affects doctors and teachers who interact with LGBTQ+ people, Webster later addressed issues such as the idea that books with LGBTQ+ content can make children queer.

"As a matter of fact, my son read a ton of straight material and it never did the trick," she said, with some audience members laughing, cheering and clapping in response.

Others who gave remarks at the event included Jamie O'Donnell, Christopher Patch, founder and director of Pride House, artist Kevin Carr and Sharyol Brownlee, also known as DJ ShayKey, who had also been playing music celebrating the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop. Brownlee talked about the importance of fighting for freedom.

"You have to stand up and not hide, be who you are, be comfortable in your skin and don't let anybody denounce your presence," Brownlee said. "We are here, we are proud ... We are mothers, we are fathers, we are children, we are doctors, we are lawyers, we are DJs. We take care of this country. How dare we allow other people to run us away?"

After the rally, Leo Ara, who sported some rainbow face paint and cheered during different speeches at the event, talked abut why he feels these events are important.

"We get to come together for a collective good and showcase that we're not afraid to come into public spaces like this and be proud of who we are and show that to allies or community members as a whole," Ara said.

The table for the business Simply Delicious, run by Marissa Hall, had cookies and other baked good. Her friend Tasha Andreas and Andreas' children, Daniel Baker, 11, Lucas Baker, 9, and Onolee Baker, 7 were at Hall's table for support, with Daniel and Onolee wearing rainbows leis around their necks. Andreas said she has lived in the area for a decade and Hall said she moved to the area about 8 years ago, but both noted they hadn't seen Pride events in Auburn until a few years ago. Hall said she was glad to see the festivities in the area.

"It's nice to see growth. Change is good. If we stay stagnant forever, then we're circling backwards, you know? I'd rather go forwards than backwards," she said.