Print delivery of The Citizen halted by winter weather

Due to the inclement weather late Monday night, print copies of The Citizen could not be safelytransported from the printing plant to our Auburn facility for pickup by our delivery drivers.

As a result, the Tuesday print edition will be delivered to our subscribers with the Wednesday edition. We apologize for the inconvenience.

As a reminder, e-edition and unlimited digital access is always included in the membership benefits for all of our home delivery customers. Visit auburnpub.com/eedition to access that product.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0