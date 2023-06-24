Because of an IT outage, production of the print edition of The Citizen was affected last night and home deliveries will likely be delayed today. For all of the latest news from Auburn and Cayuga County, print subscribers can take advantage of their access to auburnpub.com.
Print delivery of The Citizen may be delayed
