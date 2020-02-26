Prior to raid, federal prosecutor warned Cayuga Nation factions against confrontation

"Questions regarding the lawful ownership of the property, operation of the business, the status of such property and business are largely questions of New York State Law, and ... such issues remain unsettled," he wrote.

"Consequently, it must be stated that any action taken by either side to the detriment of the other may result in negative legal consequences for such party."

Federal, state and local law enforcement officials were aware of the Halftown council's plans to seize the properties, but have said that the information did not come directly from the Halftown group. Instead, it developed "intelligence" about the operation and coordinated so they could monitor the situation and ensure that public safety was not jeopardized.

The Halftown group is claiming that it coordinated with law enforcement on the operation, but Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra told The Citizen that isn't true.

"Absolutely not," he said Wednesday.

Peenstra said representatives of both groups have come to local law enforcement ahead of planned takeover attempts in the past, and law enforcement has not shared that information with the other side.

In the recent case, though, no specific warning came.