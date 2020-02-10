Prison City beer places in top 10 of national blind tasting

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The dark side of the Force has led an Auburn brewery to another top-10 showing in a national blind tasting.

Prison City Pub & Brewery's Sad Devotion to Ancient Religion, a schwarzbier, placed No. 8 in a tasting of 68 dark lagers published Monday by Paste Magazine.

Named after a line from "Star Wars: A New Hope," the beer is 5.2% alcohol by volume and currently on tap at the State Street brewpub.

Paste writer Jim Vorel called the beer "among the most purely flavorful (and roasty) in the entire field."

"This beer feels huge, much bigger than it actually is, with a slight dark fruitiness that adds a subtly vinous character to a lager that is otherwise very intensely roasty, with massive coffee and dark chocolate notes," he said. "This schwarzbier is perhaps the most 'dark chocolate bar' representative of the tasting, and it’s damn tasty for it. A very substantial entry that sticks to your ribs, as it were."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The schwarzbier is the latest of several Prison City beers to be recognized by Paste Magazine.