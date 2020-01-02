AUBURN — A Weedsport man who grew more than 100 marijuana plants in a Mentz residence was sentenced Thursday in Cayuga County Court to prison time.
Timothy Hoisington, 27, was arrested in May after Cayuga County sheriff's deputies found the marijuana plants growing inside his former Mentz residence at 8695 Thompson Road and in an adjacent camper. Child Protective Services and sheriff's deputies uncovered the growing operation as part of a joint investigation.
During his Oct. 31 admission in court, Hoisington said that he had also been in possession of three unregistered handguns. He pleaded guilty during that proceeding to two class D felonies: second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
This was the first felony conviction for Hoisington, who has "run the gamut of sentences" after being arrested six times previously for lesser charges, said Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann in court.
Hoisington was promised a conditional sentence of two years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision, which Judge Thomas Leone imposed on Thursday.
Defense attorney Norman Chirco said in court that he's known Hoisington since his client was in elementary school and felt he was "not a danger to anyone or anything," but hoped he could successfully start a new beginning.
Prior to his sentencing, Hoisington was residing at 2713 Van Buren St. in Weedsport.
Also in court:
• An Auburn man who was arrested by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force in September for selling hydrocodone in 2018 was sentenced on Thursday.
Danieal Farrar, 26, of 103 Van Anden St., was given a four-year sentence that will include treatment at the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County and parole supervision after his release.
Leone felt the supervision sentence "would not have an adverse affect on public safety" and noted that Farrar has a history of controlled substance abuse that could be treated at Willard. He will also have to pay $90 in restitution to the drug task force.
As a second-felony offender, Farrar pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class C felony. He was released from prison in 2017 after a previous conviction of third-degree burglary, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.
• A 29-year-old Auburn woman admitted to selling cocaine and conspiring to sell it in the summer of 2018.
Brittney Patterson, of 20 Frazee St., said in court on Thursday that she sold cocaine in Auburn on three occasions, twice in July and once in August of 2018. She also conspired to sell the controlled substance with another person in August.
She pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies, and fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony. Leone promised Patterson a conditional sentence of five years on probation with a community service requirement. She will also be ordered to pay $300 in restitution.
Her sentencing is scheduled for March 5.