Prisoner advocates, inmates ask for COVID-19 safety measures

DOCCS said that it's continuing to evaluate "all options" as the pandemic develops.

"As the Department responds to this extraordinary circumstance, DOCCS has and continues to alter longstanding policies, as well as create new policies, to protect the health and wellbeing of staff, incarcerated individuals and parolees, while working to protect public health and public safety," the department said in a statement in response to The Citizen's questions.

Regarding inmate mail, DOCCS said nothing has changed and there are no plans to change anything in the future. But Scaife said Zimmerman's observations are not unique.

"What I’m hearing from Mr. Zimmerman at Auburn raises concerns that I already had — which is that if the commissioner says that mail should be operating as normal, I had many concerns that people are not getting mail or being able to send mail" due to staffing shortages or fears of coronavirus transmission, Scaife said.

In his recording, Zimmerman also requests that indigent inmates get one half hour of phone calls, five emails and two FaceTime calls. Zimmerman said communicating from tablets would keep people from potentially spreading the virus by using the same phones and email kiosks.