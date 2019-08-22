Three Bassmaster Elite Series anglers had equipment stolen hours before the start of a tournament on Cayuga Lake Thursday morning.
Chris Zaldain, a two-time winner on the Elite Series, posted on social media about the thefts. He wrote that he and two other anglers — Ed Loughran and Caleb Sumrall — had rods stolen from their boats.
The boats, according to Zaldain's Instagram post, were docked near their rental house on Cayuga Lake. Zaldain's post indicates the house is in Aurora.
"Some joker walked away with Megabass loot and then some," Zaldain wrote. "Anyone in the area please keep an eye for my Megabass/Shimano, Ed's Shimano/Shimano, and Caleb's Kistler/Daiwa. Unbelievable."
The pro anglers weren't immediately available for comment because they're on the water for the first day of the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Cayuga Lake. The tournament runs through Sunday.
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen that a report was received about the thefts. Because the anglers are unavailable until later in the day, authorities plan to meet with them after weigh-ins to learn more about the stolen equipment.
This story will be updated.