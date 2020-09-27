Pro-Trump sign with swear word raises eyebrows in Weedsport

"So how many officers have stopped by your house to ask you to take down your flags?? I just had one which was personally asked by the mayor to ask me to take down my trump flag. What happened to the first amendment?" he wrote on Sept. 8, generating numerous responses in support of Marks and his right to post the sign.

In response to one of the comments, he wrote: "I can see the village of weedsport is going to do everything in there power to make me remove my sign on private property ... my taxes are paid up to date 100% why don’t they do something better like fill in the potholes or fix the properties that are eyesores unlike my property."

DeCaro, who came across the sign while driving with his wife Mary recently, said he was "absolutely appalled that (a person) would embarrass his community" by putting the sign up.

Noting that he has voted for both Republicans and Democrats in the past, DeCaro said the owner has a right to support Trump, adding that he served in the military during the Vietnam War "for everybody's right to do that." That said, DeCaro took issue with what he saw as a lack of civility and the language used.

"Whatever happened to civility?" he said.