Program offering $3 million to help NY restaurants during COVID-19

A restaurant recovery fund of over $3 million meant to help eateries during the COVID-19 pandemic has been set up.

Empire State Development, New York's primary economic development agency, announced the “Raising the Bar” Restaurant Recovery Fund, according to a news release. The fund is meant to assist restaurants in the state deal with the impact of the pandemic and adherence to the public health and safety measures during the winter when outdoor dining is limited.

Establishments could receive up to $5,000. Qualifying purchases and expenditures need to be from Sept. 1, 2020 onward to be eligible. The funding was made possible through donations by Diageo North America and supported by Coastal Pacific Wine & Spirits, and will be implemented by the non-profit National Development Council. Initial grant funding will be awarded based on the received applications and given out independently by the development council.

Applications will start to be accepted on Jan. 11 at the Empire State Development website at esd.ny.gov/raising-bar-restaurant-recovery-fund.