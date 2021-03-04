Progress 2021: Bust then boom for Cayuga County real estate pros

Like so many people in late March, Lucas Ferrin found himself wondering if he'd be able to keep his job.

Ferrin had built a successful career as a real estate agent in central New York, but when the economy shut down in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market froze.

"It was a scary time," Ferrin said in an interview last month. "I was thinking about a Plan B."

But amid that fear, Ferrin and his colleagues in the industry also had resolve. The need for people to be able to buy and sell homes wasn't going to disappear, so the key was figuring out how to make the process work in the middle of a pandemic.

"Everything went out the window," Ferrin said. "Every industry had to adapt."

For those in real estate, it meant the use of virtual showings instead of in-person tours. Open houses became obsolete. Drive-by lender appraisals became the norm. Some home inspectors would look over a property without the prospective buyer tagging along. There was also a lot of complicated scheduling with attorneys and lenders and others when it came time for closing a sale.