Progress 2021: Cayuga County's economic temperature

Across almost every indicator, the impact of the national economic recession shows up in the local data for 2020. Here's a snapshot of the latest economic statistics for Cayuga County.
Unemployment
While the state Department of Labor has not yet finalized the full-year unemployment rate average for Cayuga County for 2021, it will most certainly show the first year in which the jobless rate increased since 2012.
Pandemic-driven shutdowns drove unemployment higher in Cayuga County every month from March through December. The rate peaked in April at 15.3%, the highest mark for any month dating back to 1990, when the department began posting online county-level statistics.
The annual increases did gradually get smaller over the course of 2020, with the December rate of 5.7% being just one percentage point higher when compared with the same month of 2019.
For all of 2019, the jobless rate eclipsed 5% just twice, when it reached 5.3% in January and February of that year. In 2020, it was below 5% just once, 4.8% in November.
Labor force
A trend that had been playing out in Cayuga County — and across the state and nation — accelerated in 2020. The number of people actively taking part in the job market continued to decrease. The figure is driven by a number of factors, including more residents in the aging workforce retiring, people moving out of the county and some who have stopped trying to find a job.
Cayuga County's labor force measured at 34,900 in December, a drop of 1,100 from the same month in the previous year. The 2020 mark was the lowest for any December on record. All-time monthly low marks were also posted for October and November.
Weekly wages
The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports weekly wages at the county level on a quarterly basis. For the most recent quarter available, the three-month period ending in June, Cayuga County workers earned an average of $965 per week. That was below the national average of $1,188 and the state mark of $1,520. For the second quarter of 2019, Cayuga County weekly wages averaged $886.
Job creation
Unemployment rates and labor force figures, which are reported monthly by the state Department of Labor, reflect the employment status of working residents of Cayuga County. A separate report assesses the number of non-farm jobs filled by employers within the county's borders.
For the most recent month available, Cayuga County filled 24,000 nonfarm jobs in December, an annual decrease of 1,400. Private sector job losses accounted for all but 100 of the job losses, with the leisure and hospitality industry (-400 jobs) experiencing the biggest private sector decline.
Sales tax
The Cayuga County Treasurers Office reports sales tax revenues distributed to municipal governments, a figure that reflects the strength of the retail economy.
For 2020, Cayuga County received $23,971,320 in sales tax, an increase of 1.4% from 2019. Towns in the county finished the year with a 5.7% increase, receiving a total of $12,834,867. Villages ended the year with a 6.6% gain, or $1,767,574 in sales tax funds. Auburn's 2020 sales tax funding of $9,368,877 was a 4.8% drop from 2019.
After the state takes a cut of sales taxes collected, Cayuga County receives a portion of sales tax revenues on transactions throughout the county and shares the revenue with the towns and villages. The city of Auburn, through a preemption law it adopted many years ago, receives sales taxes based on transactions within its border.
County GDP
Gross domestic product, or GDP, is a broad measurement commonly associated with the national economy, but the federal government does produce GDP data on the county level. The most recent county-level data from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis is for 2019. In Cayuga County that year, GDP measured $2.74 billion, ranking it 34th highest out of 62 counties in New York. That mark represented growth of 5%.
AUBURN — Peter "Mack" Maciulewicz has always believed his company should be versatile.