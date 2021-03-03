Progress 2021: Cayuga County's economic temperature

Across almost every indicator, the impact of the national economic recession shows up in the local data for 2020. Here's a snapshot of the latest economic statistics for Cayuga County.

Unemployment

While the state Department of Labor has not yet finalized the full-year unemployment rate average for Cayuga County for 2021, it will most certainly show the first year in which the jobless rate increased since 2012.

Pandemic-driven shutdowns drove unemployment higher in Cayuga County every month from March through December. The rate peaked in April at 15.3%, the highest mark for any month dating back to 1990, when the department began posting online county-level statistics.

The annual increases did gradually get smaller over the course of 2020, with the December rate of 5.7% being just one percentage point higher when compared with the same month of 2019.

For all of 2019, the jobless rate eclipsed 5% just twice, when it reached 5.3% in January and February of that year. In 2020, it was below 5% just once, 4.8% in November.

Labor force