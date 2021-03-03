Progress 2021: COVID-19 shields just latest example of Auburn manufacturer's versatility

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To learn more For more information about Mack Studios, visit mackstudios.com or mackshields.com, or call (315) 252-7542.

The expansion will also create six full-time jobs at Mack Studios over the next three years. Maciulewicz said the company is down 10 people from its usual workforce of 65, but he anticipates those people returning now that business is "coming alive." That workforce includes designers, engineers, technicians and more, all of whom share the ability to help Mack Studios realize the visions of its clients.

"The people here have a lot of talent, but they know that the bar is way up high. If they want to stay here, they have to hit that bar," he said. "And sometimes they go past it, which is great."

That talent has at its disposal the latest technology, such as a CNC fiberoptic laser machine that can cut 1-inch steel with a failure rate of less than 5%. With those resources, Mack Studios has been able to make its shields more than mere barriers against the virus. In addition to meeting that basic need, they offer both convenience and aesthetics.