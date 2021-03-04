Progress 2021: Tessy Plastics adapts to COVID-19 with shields, tests

Tessy produced an initial order of 30,000 shields for the county, followed by another 54,000 for local health care facilities, Director of Sales Eric Yando said. However, as companies that normally make personal protective equipment began to ramp up production as the pandemic continued, Tessy retired its molds. It hasn't made any face shields since.

"It was truly about helping out the local businesses and the community with an immediate need," Yando said. "We knew we were a stopgap."

Theron Blair, an account manager for Tessy, added, "We were excited to help the local heroes and first responders with anything we could."

Tessy staff declined comment about the company's COVID-19 test kit production, citing customer confidentiality. Tessy previously said it is partnering with a "major medical company" to make the kits.