Progress 2021: Virtual swim meets, spectator-free hockey and more keep Cayuga County-area sports going

When Weedsport swimmers dive into the pool, they're accustomed to competition across all five lanes.

On multiple occasions during the 2020-21 winter season, however, the Warriors' only in-person competition has been themselves.

In order to continue swimming meets through the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools, including Weedsport, have resorted to holding virtual meets. In a virtual meet, the "visiting" team will remain at home in their own pool to swim each event, and coaches will exchange each swimmers' time online after the meet has completed.

Through Feb. 19, the Warriors will have competed in six meets, with four being in-person and two conducted virtually.

At times, this has led to a meet spanning multiple days. One team could swim its events on a Thursday, for example, while the opponent swims theirs on a Friday.

"It's kind of an indication of what we can still do despite the world we live in right now," Weedsport coach Dan Walter said. "Despite this virus, we can still ... have structured extracurriculars, specifically sports, for our students to participate in safely. It's great that we've found a way to be creative."