Progress 2021: Virtual swim meets, spectator-free hockey and more keep Cayuga County-area sports going

When Weedsport swimmers dive into the pool, they're accustomed to competition across all five lanes.
On multiple occasions during the 2020-21 winter season, however, the Warriors' only in-person competition has been themselves.
In order to continue swimming meets through the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools, including Weedsport, have resorted to holding virtual meets. In a virtual meet, the "visiting" team will remain at home in their own pool to swim each event, and coaches will exchange each swimmers' time online after the meet has completed.
Through Feb. 19, the Warriors will have competed in six meets, with four being in-person and two conducted virtually.
At times, this has led to a meet spanning multiple days. One team could swim its events on a Thursday, for example, while the opponent swims theirs on a Friday.
"It's kind of an indication of what we can still do despite the world we live in right now," Weedsport coach Dan Walter said. "Despite this virus, we can still ... have structured extracurriculars, specifically sports, for our students to participate in safely. It's great that we've found a way to be creative."
Setting aside the regular temperature checks and health forms, much of the procedurals specific to swimming remain the same for virtual meets. Officials are still present to ensure swimmers don't jump the gun during each event, while touch pads still line the wall for swimmers to record times.
The obvious difference is that each lane is not occupied by a swimmer from opposing teams. Swimmers often point to their competition in the next lane as motivation to swim a faster time, and that aspect has been absent at times.
But Walter hasn't seen a major change in times.
"If there has been a difference, I don't think the coaches or athletes have even recognized it," Walter said. "We could probably pick the times apart and see that they're maybe a little bit slower, but at the end of the day we're all happy to be there together."
Weedsport is the two-time defending Section III Class C champion, but the Warriors likely won't have the opportunity to go for a three-peat in 2021, despite the possibility of holding virtual championships — something Walter says was discussed.
There are nearby examples of swimming championships being held during the pandemic. Section V, comprising of schools in the Rochester area, held swimming and diving sectional championships the week of Feb. 8, spanning multiple days and multiple venues.
The major difference, pointed out by Walter, is that the Section V season went on largely as scheduled whereas Section III's did not. Weedsport's season officially began in late November but the program had a multi-week hiatus after the school district shifted to remote-only learning through mid-January.
"We did have people advocating for (sectionals) to happen safely," Walter said. "At the end of the day, doing this safely is the biggest concern. We could not figure out a way to make that happen for this season."
Other sports start
When high-risk sports were approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to begin play Feb. 1, it was a signal to basketball and hockey players that their chance to play was upcoming.
After meeting minimum practice requirements, basketball and hockey teams have since competed in actual games, but with those games came a stricter set of rules.
In Cayuga County, spectators were banned at indoor sporting events until this week, and players, coaches and referees are required to wear masks during game play.
Typically crammed onto a single bench, basketball players are spread out on the sidelines to maintain social distance. Players are also unable to shake hands with their opponents before or after the game.
Some leagues even created rules that affect gameplay. The IAC, the Section IV conference that includes Cayuga County schools Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs, requires officials to stop play after the four-minute mark of each quarter. This whistle was instituted to give players a breather due to the presence of masks.
Officials won't blow the their whistle in the middle of a play at the four-minute mark. But once play is discontinued, a "TV timeout" takes place.
"It came from the IAC as a little mask break, because obviously it's harder to breath and it gets your heart up," Southern Cayuga coach Dennis Johnson said. "For the safety effect, it's huge."
Dressing rooms are also in an unconventional state. At hockey arenas, such as the Skaneateles YMCA, players are barred from the locker rooms. Instead, there are seating areas with individual chairs spaced out by several feet.
During a hockey doubleheader Friday at the Skaneateles YMCA, visiting teams Auburn and Syracuse had to occupy the same dressing area. Each chair was marked with different colored tape to signal which team could use it.
Some teams, particularly for lower age groups, show up to the rink partially dressed already, save for their skates. At the Skaneateles YMCA, all spectators were prohibited at sporting events, except for parents of hockey players ages 8 and under who could accompany their child into the rink to assist with equipment.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.