Progress but a need for more cited at Auburn's Martin Luther King celebration

AUBURN — At a wood-sided church on Auburn’s Fitch Avenue, the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was marked with spoken words and song Sunday.

A small but enthusiastic crowd heard speakers praise the slain civil rights leader’s philosophy of non-violence while acknowledging that more change is needed, during the 48th annual The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration, held this year at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, who served as the event’s master of ceremonies, noted the significance of the event being held in the chosen home of another great civil rights icon, Harriet Tubman.

”It shall be our dream as well that we can motivate and change the world,” Overstreet-Wilson said, echoing the “I Have a Dream” speech King delivered at the 1963 March on Washington.

That speech was recited in its entirety by Dillon Davis-Tirado, the church’s youth minister, its words as relevant today, some attendees said, as when they were first spoken.

Davis-Tirado gave the keynote address, subbing for scheduled speaker Pastor Joshua Czyz, whom organizers said had taken ill.

Compassion, Davis-Tirado said, is a key takeaway from King’s legacy.

“The reason why Dr. King spoke so much about compassion was the lack of it, and the thought that it might heal us,” Davis-Tirado said.

King’s strength, the speaker said, “was the kind of compassion it would take for a man like that, one man, to take it upon himself to see an entire outnumbering of evil and say, ‘I forgive you, let’s talk it out.’ That is true compassion, compassion that I hope every American in this country will one day find a shred of.”

Progress has been made on many fronts in the fight against racism and inequality, Davis-Tirado said. But he also spoke of a wearisome journey for many, who find signs of that progress difficult to see.

Overstreet-Wilson spoke of the event’s history and founding, by leaders of four African-American churches, to form a citywide ecumenical service “to celebrate the man that looked deep at the evil of racism, and took responsibility as a man of God, to work for the eradication of this evil in our society and in ourselves.”

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, who grew up across the street from the church, raised the question of how King, felled by an assassin’s bullet in 1968, might have further changed the world had he survived.

“What would our world have been like,” Quill said. “But this is great, that we get together as a group, as a community, as friends — we are all friends — to honor his spirit and to honor the work that he had done for our community, our country, our state and for our world. It is a far better place because of him.”