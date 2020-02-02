Progress 2020: Cayuga County businesses tap into local, regional and state resources

"Collaboration, especially in recent years, has become a pronounced trend in economic development," Verrier said. "It really comes down to how can we do more with less."

As an agency serving a small, rural county, CEDA cannot afford to have dedicated specialists like an exporting expert or an energy efficiency consultant on its staff. But it can use its network of partnerships throughout central New York to help businesses access those types of resources.

While CEDA might be doing much of the traffic control in economic development in Cayuga County, there are numerous agencies and organizations that get involved in the effort. CEDA operates under an umbrella organization that also supports the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, and it works closely the Auburn chapter of SCORE, a national organization that connects seasoned business professionals with entrepreneurs looking for mentoring. CEDA's primary source of funding is the Cayuga County government's general fund, so the agency reports to the Cayuga County Legislature. It also has administrative contracts with the Cayuga IDA, the Auburn IDA and the city's planning and economic development department. There's also coordination with the state and county workforce development agencies, as well as Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and Cayuga Community College on training needs.