Progress 2020: Cayuga County dairy farms unify in face of industry challenges

AUBURN — The Cornell Cooperative Extension has worked directly with 45 to 50 dairy farms in Cayuga County, Associate Director Daniel Welch estimated. Many of them are multi-generational farms.

"They’re very interested in stewardship of that land and making sure that land is going to be productive for farming for the next generation," Welch said. The extension has held workshops on soil health, agricultural pests and the trial results of using corn silage — a type of cow feed.

But Welch knows dairy farms face some issues too significant to tackle in a workshop. "There’s some structural changes that have been going on in the milk marketing, milk processing side of things that have been fairly acute here in the Northeast," he said.

Welch said global trade disputes have played into the more localized problem of milk surpluses and decreased milk prices. With a surplus of milk in the Northeast, Cayuga County Farm Bureau Director Ray Lockwood said there's uncertainty over where farmers will find a marketplace for their dairy products.

"The price of milk has been very depressed for the last five years," he said. "It's break even or less, you've used up so much of your equity to survive."