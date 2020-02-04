Progress 2020: Cayuga County dairy farms unify in face of industry challenges

AUBURN — The Cornell Cooperative Extension has worked directly with 45 to 50 dairy farms in Cayuga County, Associate Director Daniel Welch estimated. Many of them are multi-generational farms.
"They’re very interested in stewardship of that land and making sure that land is going to be productive for farming for the next generation," Welch said. The extension has held workshops on soil health, agricultural pests and the trial results of using corn silage — a type of cow feed.
But Welch knows dairy farms face some issues too significant to tackle in a workshop. "There’s some structural changes that have been going on in the milk marketing, milk processing side of things that have been fairly acute here in the Northeast," he said.
Welch said global trade disputes have played into the more localized problem of milk surpluses and decreased milk prices. With a surplus of milk in the Northeast, Cayuga County Farm Bureau Director Ray Lockwood said there's uncertainty over where farmers will find a marketplace for their dairy products.
"The price of milk has been very depressed for the last five years," he said. "It's break even or less, you've used up so much of your equity to survive."
Kelly O'Hara, owner of Oakwood Dairy in Auburn, described dairy farmers as "price takers" — because they need to take whatever price milk is going for in the market. But member-managed Cayuga Marketing has helped some dairy farms in Central New York lower the costs of their marketing and production.
O'Hara's father was a founder of Cayuga Marketing, which 29 dairy farms across six counties use to sell their milk. The group was founded in 1986 by a number of farms "looking to collaborate, looking to build economies of scale, looking to build their quantity of milk that they were selling," O’Hara said.
Over the years, that collaboration has secured price incentives and premiums for dairy farms that pool their milk for sale through Cayuga Marketing. Oakwood is currently producing liquid milk with approximately nine other member farms for Fage yogurt, a deal that requires a level of production no one farm could meet on its own.
Dan McGarr, of McGarr Farms in King Ferry, said Cayuga Marketing does a "really good job" negotiating milk contracts. He described the marketing cooperative as a small group of mostly larger dairy farms. "It's proven to be a good source of supply for people, so we've been able to get a little bit extra in our checks, as opposed to being a member of one of the larger cooperatives," he said.
Cayuga Marketing originally sold its members’ milk to the Syracuse-based Dairylea Cooperative until the agency formed the local processing plant Cayuga Milk Ingredients. When Cayuga Milk opened in 2014, its location at 15 Eagle Drive in Aurelius decreased the fuel and labor costs associated with hauling milk to be processed — expenses that are always increasing, O’Hara said.
A $89 million effort to expand the plant’s customer base, which currently includes Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, was backed in 2019 by the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council. Cayuga Marketing has hired consultants to provide training to member farms on animal nutrition, farm safety and protocols, as well as animal welfare. O'Hara said Cayuga Marketing staff also administer regulations that certify their dairy products as Non GMO.
The Cornell Cooperative Extension has also administered the state's Dairy Advancement Program, which provides business and agricultural planning assistance to small and mid-sized dairy farms. Welch said the program could, for example, share the cost of a consultant if a dairy farmer wanted to come up with a business or nutrient management plan.
He said the extension also plans to reach out and gauge the needs of farmers "across products" for future programs. "There's still a lot of opportunities for dairy farms to be successful in the county," Welch said.
