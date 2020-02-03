Progress 2020: How Auburn's historic and cultural sites work together

+3 'Best experience ever': Auburn historical sites team up for summer camp Xavier Cuddy was hesitant to come to the Hands-on History Camp in Auburn at first, but later…

If the award and the upcoming presentation to statewide peers weren't enough indication the Auburn sites succeeded with their partnership, there's also the fact that the camp will return this summer for not one, but two weeks. Cayuga Museum Executive Director Kirsten Wise said sessions will be held in July and August to accommodate more children because the camp was so popular.

Wise currently chairs the primary mechanism for partnership between Auburn's historic and cultural sites: the city Historic & Cultural Sites Commission. It meets every other month, and members share what's new at their sites. Since opening in fall 2018, the heritage center has become a hub for the commission, making communication between members even easier, Wise said.

Whether it's through the commission or any other form of communication, Auburn's historic and cultural sites are working together better today than any other time Wise can recall, she said.

"I've seen a lot of positive growth in the commission in the last few years specifically," she said.