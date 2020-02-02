Progress 2020: Project aims to boost Cayuga County workforce development partnerships

"Just the sheer action of moving to a new location and the publicity and high visibility, because I had worked with employers for so long and I know that just being there in the community, not a lot of people knew about Cayuga Works and I wanted to change that," she said. "Having this move will put it in front of people almost every day."

For the layout of the development center, Riester said she is pushing for the building to have sections based on specific needs, such as an area for youth services and an area for services for people with disabilities, "so that the referrals happen seamlessly between all the agencies and there's really good collaboration." She added that she believes that approach would be more beneficial than putting Cayuga Works, CCC, Cornell, etc. into different areas.

Riester said that all of the agencies that will be in the new center work well together from what what she has seen. She added that having all of the organizations in the same area will allow people to learn more about the services each offers.

"I think moving over with Cornell Cooperative Extension, just being in closer proximity might strengthen all the other organizations," Riester said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.