Progress 2020: What do economic indicators for Cayuga County reveal?

From the job market to retail spending to gross domestic product, Cayuga County's economy can be measured in many different ways. As a new year and a new decade start, here's a look at the latest Cayuga County economic data in several key areas typically monitored by economists:
Unemployment
While still at historically low levels, Cayuga County's jobless rate saw slight annual increases for four straight months through November, the most recent month for which data from the state Department of Labor was released as of press time for this section. The November 2019 rate was 3.7%, up from 3.6% in the same month of 2018, but well below the 8.3% recorded in November the start of the decade.
Through the first 11 months of 2019, the county's average monthly unemployment was 4.1%, compared with 4.5% through the same time period a year earlier. In 2010, the average rate through November was 8.5%.
Labor force
While the jobless rate data for Cayuga County reflected a strong economy, another labor market indicator went in the wrong direction. Cayuga County's labor force, which is the total of all residents working or seeking work, has been consistently shrinking. In November, the labor force totaled 35,500 residents, down from 36,200 in 2018. In November 2010, the labor force had 39,100 people.
Weekly wages
When assessing the health of a local job market, economists don't just rely on unemployment rates or labor force. They also want to dive into the quality of the jobs people are filling, and one tool for measuring that is pay. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports weekly wages at the county level on a quarterly basis. The good news is that Cayuga County wages are growing, but they do lag well behind the national and state levels. For the second quarter of 2019, the most recent time period for which data has been released, Cayuga County's average weekly wage for employed residents was $886, up from $860 in the same quarter of 2018. The national average weekly wage in the second quarter of last year reached $1,095, while the statewide mark was recorded at $1,347.
Job creation
Unemployment rates and labor force figures, which are reported monthly by the state Department of Labor, reflect the employment status of working residents of Cayuga County. A separate report assesses the number of non-farm jobs filled by employers within the county's borders.
In the latest monthly jobs report, the labor department reported Cayuga County employers filled 25,100 non-farm jobs in December. That figure was flat compared with the same month in 2018. Those jobs included 19,000 private sector positions and 6,100 government jobs, both figures unchanged from a year earlier.
The county's job count was lower than the 26,100 non-farm jobs reported in 2010, when the breakdown was 19,800 private sector jobs with 6,300 in the government sector.
Sales tax
A measure of local consumer strength, sales tax distributions to local governments, experienced growth in 2019. The Cayuga County Treasurers Office reported sales tax revenue distributions reached $47.27 million last year, an increase of 2.2% compared with 2018. A particularly strong area of growth was in the city of Auburn, where sales tax revenue grew 6.5% to $9.84 million in 2019. Unlike towns and villages in Cayuga County, which each get a share of countywide sales tax collections, Auburn's sales tax revenues are derived exclusively from transactions that take place within city limits.
Housing market
Sales of existing homes in Cayuga County in 2019 dipped slightly in terms volume, but the prices sellers received were a little bigger.
Data from the New York State Association of Realtors showed there were 652 closed sales of houses in the county in 2019, down by 2 percent from the prior year. New York state sales volume declined 1.1%.
The median sales price in Cayuga County, which is the point at which half of all sales fall above or below, reached $133,500, up 3.1% from 2018. Home sales values have been climbing for the past several years in Cayuga County; in 2015, the median price was $110,000.
County GDP
Gross domestic product, or GDP, is a broad measurement commonly associated with the national economy, but the federal government does produce GDP data on the county level. And in Cayuga County, the most recent data does show a steadily growing local economy.
The most recent county-level data from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, put Cayuga County's GDP at $2.755 billion in 2018. That was up from 1.5% from the 2017 level of $2.714 billion, and up 17.7% from the 2010 mark of $2.341 billion.