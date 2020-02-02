Progress 2020: What do economic indicators for Cayuga County reveal?

Weekly wages

When assessing the health of a local job market, economists don't just rely on unemployment rates or labor force. They also want to dive into the quality of the jobs people are filling, and one tool for measuring that is pay. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports weekly wages at the county level on a quarterly basis. The good news is that Cayuga County wages are growing, but they do lag well behind the national and state levels. For the second quarter of 2019, the most recent time period for which data has been released, Cayuga County's average weekly wage for employed residents was $886, up from $860 in the same quarter of 2018. The national average weekly wage in the second quarter of last year reached $1,095, while the statewide mark was recorded at $1,347.