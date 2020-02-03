Progress 2020: Where Cayuga County's shared services process stands

By purchasing fuel from the county highway department, municipalities "can achieve significant savings," according to the report.

The opportunity to purchase fuel from the county will be available to the city of Auburn, towns and villages, the Auburn Enlarged City School District and the Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority.

The county is also looking to share services with a neighbor. Part of the 2019 plan is two projects with Onondaga County — joint salt purchases and multi-county bidding and purchasing. There weren't savings estimates for the projects because the multi-county arrangements haven't been finalized.

Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner, who is a member of the shared services panel, lauded the initiative. But he admitted that finding new ways to consolidate and collaborate is "difficult."

The project that he thinks has the most potential is the consolidation of court services. This was part of the 2018 plan approved by the plan and involves several Cayuga County municipalities.

Owasco's town court, Wagner noted, loses money. While it generates $16,000 in revenue annually, the court's expenses are approximately $35,000 a year.

Wagner said consolidating court services "is a win for everybody."