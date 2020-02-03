Progress 2020: Where Cayuga County's shared services process stands

Wholesale sewer metering agreements, purchasing fuel from the Cayuga County Highway Department and the sharing of a salt shed are among the projects in the county's second shared services plan, which was approved at the end of 2019.
The plan is the second adopted by Cayuga County officials as part of a statewide initiative launched by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The initial plan was for it to be a two-year process, but a past state budget extended the shared services initiative through 2021.
There are requirements for county-wide shared services panels. They must meet at least twice a year and hold at least three public hearings before submitting their plan. Panels could choose not to develop a new plan or update a prior plan.
Plans for shared services could be eligible for matching funds from the state. According to Cuomo's website, plans that "create actual and demonstrable savings across multiple jurisdictions may be eligible for a one-time match of the net savings resulting from new actions implemented pursuant to the plan."
In 2017, the first year of the initiative, Cayuga County didn't submit a shared services plan. The county's first plan was filed in 2018. There were nine projects included in that document, the largest of which was the proposed public safety complex that the county and city of Auburn would share.
The city is moving forward with plans for a public safety building. The facility may house some county agencies.
Last year, there were new projects in the county's second shared services plan that was approved by local leaders. The top project is the execution of wholesale sewer metering agreements which would allow the city to oversee whole sewer metering connections.
"For decades, these metering points have been neglected and ownership/maintenance responsibility has been unclear," county officials wrote in the plan. "As part of these agreements, the city and towns have hired an engineering firm to review every sewer interconnection. These interconnections will be reconfigured and constructed using current industry-standard metering technology to ensure accurate and reliable meters."
The agreements between the city of Auburn and towns of Aurelius, Fleming, Owasco and Sennett will save an estimated $638,500 this year.
Other projects that could save local governments money include purchasing fuel from the Cayuga County Highway Department, which has gas and diesel pumps for county-owned vehicles. The shared services plan explains that many local governments lack access to their own fuel pumps and underground storage tanks.
By purchasing fuel from the county highway department, municipalities "can achieve significant savings," according to the report.
The opportunity to purchase fuel from the county will be available to the city of Auburn, towns and villages, the Auburn Enlarged City School District and the Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority.
The county is also looking to share services with a neighbor. Part of the 2019 plan is two projects with Onondaga County — joint salt purchases and multi-county bidding and purchasing. There weren't savings estimates for the projects because the multi-county arrangements haven't been finalized.
Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner, who is a member of the shared services panel, lauded the initiative. But he admitted that finding new ways to consolidate and collaborate is "difficult."
The project that he thinks has the most potential is the consolidation of court services. This was part of the 2018 plan approved by the plan and involves several Cayuga County municipalities.
Owasco's town court, Wagner noted, loses money. While it generates $16,000 in revenue annually, the court's expenses are approximately $35,000 a year.
Wagner said consolidating court services "is a win for everybody."
The work on shared services will continue over the next two years. Wagner said the county-wide initiative got off to a slow start, but it's beginning to gain momentum. He thinks more local governments will get involved, or those already involved will increase their level of participation.
"Everybody wants to do the right thing and everybody wants to save their town money so they can allocate funds," he said.
