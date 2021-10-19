Project aimed at protecting water quality celebrated in Skaneateles

Environmental advocates are hoping a stream enhancement project in Skaneateles will become a model for future work to protect the quality of the lake.

A ceremonial planting was held Tuesday at Skaneateles Country Club on West Lake Road to celebrate a stream stabilization project there.

In a news release, the Skaneateles Lake Association Executive Director Frank Moses said the group established the Skaneateles Watershed Improvement Project program to help reduce nutrients entering the lake in response to harmful algal blooms. Nutrients found in upland lake soils have been identified as a contributing factor to the frequency and toxicity of HABs throughout freshwater lakes.

The lake association said the improvement project on Dowling Creek, one of more than 150 streams that enter the lake, is the first of its kind for Skaneateles Lake as a stream stabilization project, and that the association convened some of the region’s top environmental experts to create a model project that will lend itself to future lake protection efforts.

The lake association said it was assisted in the Dowling Creek project by The Nature Conservancy, which provided staff to develop initial designs with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service; Anchor QEA Engineers, who helped finalize designs; SUNY-ESF, which provided expertise and plants to enhance the stream habitat; and the Skaneateles Country Club, which, along with the lake association, provided staff and financial support and is the host site for the project.

“Efforts like the Dowling Creek Improvement Project are an important step to showcase locally what can be done to protect critical natural resources like Skaneateles Lake,” said Jim Howe, The Nature Conservancy’s Central and Western New York Chapter director. “The Nature Conservancy is proud to have been on the ground floor with the development of this initiative.”

Plants selected for the project will help support more diversity in wildlife and provide root structure that will help retain soil and prevent additional sedimentation in the lake.

Along with the construction phase that helped take energy out of the stream flow that can contribute to erosion, the planting phase of the project was noted to be just as critical in helping take up nutrients before entering the lake. SUNY-ESF and its Restoration Science Center was brought into the project to help with the planting design.

“Skaneateles Lake provides both quality of life and drinking water to much of CNY, including the city of Syracuse, and is a true gem to our community," SUNY-ESF President Joanie Mahoney said in a statement. “Today’s event will enhance both habitat for wildlife and the integrity of Skaneateles Lake streams and ESF is proud to participate.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0